Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.00. Escape Hunt shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 1,756,493 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.11.

About Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

