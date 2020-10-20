Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

ESPR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $944.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

