Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

ESPR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

