Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) & Metro Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKF) Critical Survey

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Esquire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $770.89 million 0.09 -$233.16 million ($0.14) -5.64 Esquire Financial $48.47 million 2.54 $14.14 million $1.82 8.84

Esquire Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metro Bank. Metro Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metro Bank and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 4 0 0 1.80 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Esquire Financial 25.33% 11.37% 1.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Metro Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

