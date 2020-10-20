Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $599.74 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00043419 BTC on exchanges including Coinut, Huobi, Coinbase Pro and BTC Trade UA. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $599.74 million and $487.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.68 or 0.03112957 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

