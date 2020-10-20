Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK stock opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Friday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.98.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

