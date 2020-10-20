Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
See Also: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.