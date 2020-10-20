Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Exelon stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

