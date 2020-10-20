Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.71. 400,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,452,248. The stock has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

