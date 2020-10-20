Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 6,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.76. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.27.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.