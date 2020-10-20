Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $320.00 price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of FB stock opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.4% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

