FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Shares of 1,974 Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Futu makes up approximately 2.1% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 180.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $419,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $6,905,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $895,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUTU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. 1,036,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

