FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Makes New $33,000 Investment in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group accounts for about 1.2% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 2,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,909. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

