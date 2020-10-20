FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases New Position in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Bill.com makes up approximately 33.3% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Shares of NYSE:KC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43. Bill.com Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

