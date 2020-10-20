FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $269.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $333.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average is $318.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 185.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.