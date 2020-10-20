Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their sell rating on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $83.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -151.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $311,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,656,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,019,786 shares of company stock valued at $174,176,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

