Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. ValuEngine cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

