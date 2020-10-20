Financial Analysis: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) vs. Sabine Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:SBR)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.83 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Sabine Royalty Trust $46.89 million 8.79 $44.04 million N/A N/A

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% Sabine Royalty Trust 93.34% 766.30% 527.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.