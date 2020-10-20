Financial Comparison: The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Goldfield alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Goldfield and MasTec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A MasTec 0 0 12 0 3.00

MasTec has a consensus target price of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given MasTec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Goldfield and MasTec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.63 $6.73 million N/A N/A MasTec $7.18 billion 0.48 $392.33 million $5.09 9.27

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldfield and MasTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73% MasTec 4.81% 19.17% 6.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of The Goldfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of MasTec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasTec has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MasTec beats The Goldfield on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; water and sewer infrastructure; and other civil construction infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, and satellite dishes, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, power generation, and heavy civil infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.