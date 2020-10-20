Financial Contrast: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) & Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.7% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enstar Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.57 billion 1.47 $938.09 million N/A N/A Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.01 -$80.01 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group N/A 11.88% 2.58% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enstar Group beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

