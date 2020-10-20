First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 320.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

