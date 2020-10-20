First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,442,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 5,595,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.47.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

