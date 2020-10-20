First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

BofA Securities lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

