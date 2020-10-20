First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 52.10% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

