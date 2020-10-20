First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.54

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 76.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 54.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

