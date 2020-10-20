First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.54

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.