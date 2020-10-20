First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 297,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 167,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 499.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 433,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

