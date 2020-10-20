Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.81.

FIVE stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $141.39. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Below by 10,273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 304,395 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

