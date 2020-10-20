FLIP (FLP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $821.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $404,126.94 and approximately $821.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01323612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149078 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

