Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.