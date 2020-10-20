Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Fortive stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fortive by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

