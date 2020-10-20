Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of FTMDF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

