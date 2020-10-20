Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of FTMDF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
