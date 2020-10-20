Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after buying an additional 72,299 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,399,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.