Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

