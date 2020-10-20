Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

