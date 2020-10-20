Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

