Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FUPBY. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.45.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

