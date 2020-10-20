Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

FURY opened at $1.42 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

