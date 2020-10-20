FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FutureFuel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,173. FutureFuel has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 25.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

