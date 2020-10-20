Galapagos’ (GLPG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.46.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.