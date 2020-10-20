Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 303,791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,223.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

