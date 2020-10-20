Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 16,122 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $95,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

