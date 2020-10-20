Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,657 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 289,063 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Halliburton worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of HAL opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

