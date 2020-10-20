Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.76.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.94. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

