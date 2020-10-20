Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,397,000 after buying an additional 74,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,791,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

