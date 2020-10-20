Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.