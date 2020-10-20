Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in NVR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,488.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,251.18 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,132.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,530.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 221.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

