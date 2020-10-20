Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 286 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

