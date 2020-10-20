Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 784 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

