Gecina (GECFF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

Gecina stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average of $129.69. Gecina has a 12-month low of $101.68 and a 12-month high of $192.83.

GECFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular.

