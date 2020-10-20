General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

