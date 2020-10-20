Giant Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Giant has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $101,540.45 and approximately $6,524.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $33.89, $18.98 and $7.59.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00135243 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007701 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005444 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,517,583 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $11.91, $20.33, $5.63, $50.68, $24.71, $18.98, $7.59, $70.83, $13.92, $10.42 and $33.89. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

